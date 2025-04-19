Moawin Foundation leadership briefs Wajiha Qamar about their initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Chairman Admiral (Retd) Mohammad Asif Sandila and board members of Moawin Foundation met with Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar to present the organization's ongoing efforts to enhance public education and vocational training across the country.

During the briefing, Sandila highlighted the foundation's mission to improve standards in government schools, particularly in rural areas, said a press release on Saturday. Since its inception in 2014, Moawin Foundation has adopted 286 schools nationwide, impacting over 43,000 students and training more than 2,200 teachers.

The foundation's initiatives include infrastructure development, teacher training, and the integration of digital learning tools. In Islamabad, Moawin has partnered with the Federal Directorate of Education to manage 12 schools in Alipur Frash Union Council, with plans to adopt 10 more in Tarnol Union Council.

The minister commended Moawin Foundation's contributions to education and expressed support for its future endeavors.