Moazzam Jah Ansari Assumes Charge As IG Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Moazzam Jah Ansari assumes charge as IG Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) New Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan Police Moazzam Jah Ansari took the charge of 36th IG Balochistan on Thursday at Central Police Office (CPO) Quetta.

On arrival to CPO, a smart contingent of police personnel presented guard of honor to him.

The newly appointed IG Police Balochistan laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e- Shuhada police and offered prayer for shuhada and integrity and solidarity of the country.

On this occasion, former IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh gave the flag of Balochistan Police and handed over the command to him. The concerned officers were also present on this occasion.

