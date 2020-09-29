UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moazzam Urges Consuls General Of Pakistan To Highlight Kashmir Issue

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 09:28 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Moazzam Ahmad Khan has urged Consuls General of Pakistan in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester to put enhanced focus on highlighting Kashmir issue at relevant forums.

He stated this while getting a detailed virtual briefings from the four Consuls General of Pakistan in the UK here the other day.

Khan also asked the Consuls General to put enhanced focus on highlighting Kashmir issue at relevant forums, community facilitation and trade promotion, a press release of Pakistan High Commission issued here said.

It may be mentioned here that Moazzam Ahmad Khan has assumed the office of the new Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) on September 14.

