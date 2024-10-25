Open Menu

Mob Disconnects Power Supply From Dilazak Grid

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Spokesman Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday informed that last night an angry mob attacked Dilazak Grid Station and disconnected power supply to other feeders.

He said the consumers of Guluzai and Muhammad Zai feeders entered Dilazak Grid and disconnected power supply to other feeders in protest of power load management in their area.

He said the action caused power suspension in various areas of the district.

Following power suspension, the consumers of other grids also reached Dilazak Grid on Friday morning, aggravating the situation and subsequent intervention by the area police to bring the situation to normalcy.

The spokesman said the situation normalized after a dialogue with the protestors however, he added that Guluzai and Muhammad Zai feeders were facing 90 percent losses each and there was no option but to carry out load-management of these feeders.

APP/vak

