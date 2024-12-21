Mob Enters Pabbi Grid Station, Damages Record
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities here Saturday said that Member National Assembly, Zulfiqar Ali leading a mob forced into Pabbi Grid Station and compelled staff to stop load management on Ajab Badg feeder where lines losses are about forty five percent.
According to the Pesco Spokesman that a huge amount 171 million rupees is outstanding as arrears against consumers of that area. He said that the mob that was led by MNA also thrashed staff and tore off the record.
He said that CCTV cameras were also damaged by the mob to avoid recording. He cleared that electricity supply is according to routine and there is no additional or unannounced load management on Ajab Bagh feeder.
He said police has been requested to ensure safety of workers and grid station while authorities have been contacted to lodge report of the incident.
