Mob Lynches Two Cellular Company Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Mob lynches two cellular company employees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :At least two persons were killed by a mob near Elahi Masjid, Macchar Colony, Muaripur area on Friday.

According to SSP Keamari, both deceased were employees of a mobile network company. He said the deceased went in the area to check network signals.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) South taking notice of the incident directed SSP Keamari to personally conduct the investigations.

