Mob tortures 23-year old boy to death in Hazara Town

The deceased young man has been identified as 23-year old Bilal who was going in Brewery area of police in Hazara town of Quetta where a mob of 400 people took him along with his two friends to a shop and subjected them to severe torture by leaving him dead on the spot.

Quetta: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2020) A mob of over 400 people brutally tortured youth to death and left two others severely injured in Brewery police precinct here on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as 23-year old Bilal but the reason as to why the mob tortured them was not clear yet. The local people said that the mob tortured three youths in the presence of Brewery police.

“All three boys were taken by the mob of around 400 people and were shifted to the shop of an hair dresser where they were subjected to severe torture which resulted in the death of Bilal and severe injures of two others,” a police official said.

Bilal’s family and friends staged protest in Red Zone area of Quetta and demanded immediate arrest of culprits involved in his murder and subjecting two others to severe tortures.

“We lost our Bilal in a brutal torture,” said Asim Ali, a friend of Bilal. The family members also demanded Quetta government to take action against DSP and SHO concerned for not taking any action against the killers.

The people are strongly condemning the shocking incident and failure of the Baluchistan police and government for not taking any action against the mob which claimed life of a 23-year old young boy in Brewery area.

As pictures of Bilal who was brutally murdered went viral and started grabbing attention of the public on social media, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Lango took notice of the incident and south report from the police.

According to the sources, the Home Minister said that nobody was above the law and strict action would be taken against the perpetrators.

“This is very sorrowful incident and strict action will be taken against the culprits,” the minister was quoted as saying. The sources said that he expressed condolences with the victim family, saying that they were equally painful with the family.

“At least 11 people involved in his murder have been arrested through different videos,” said Zia Lango

The latest reports said that Balochistan government suspended SHO Izzatullah and three other police officials of Brewery station for their negligence and failure to stop the culprits involved in torturing the youth to death and leaving others injured.

JusticeForBilal and JusticeforJibran are trending at the top in Pakistan, with hundreds of Twitteratis who are condemning the incident and demanding the government strict action against the culprits. However, the local people say that no arrest has been made by the police so far despite huge protests and appeal to the authorities concerned.