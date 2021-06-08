Mobashir Hassan appointed APP MD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal Cabinet on Monday okayed appointment of Mobashir Hassan, a senior officer of the Information Group, as Managing Director (APP) of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain told this to a post-cabinet briefing. The Federal Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.