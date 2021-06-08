Mobashir Hassan Appointed APP MD
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal Cabinet on Monday okayed appointment of Mobashir Hassan, a senior officer of the Information Group, as Managing Director (APP) of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain told this to a post-cabinet briefing. The Federal Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.