Mobile air-conditioners installed at Nishtar Burn Centre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Mobile air-conditioners have been installed at Nishtar Burn Unit following disturbance in main air-conditioning system.

According to official sources, the patients and staffers underwent troubles after main air-conditioning system of Nishtar Burn Unit went out of order.

Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr Altaf took notice of the situation and ordered early installation of the mobile air conditioner system.

The patients, their heir and staffers thanked the administration for paying heed to the issue immediately.