Mobile anti-encroachment squad launched in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Tuesday formally inaugurated operations of a mobile anti-encroachment squad at Clock Tower Chowk in the heart of the city with a view to resolving the problem once and for all.

The squad comprising five motorcycle riding officials would point out places occupied by encroachers in markets and other areas to trigger action, Bukhari said. He added that Metropolitan Corporation staff would patrol bazaars and cross-sections to monitor the situation. He said that anti-encroachment camps have also been set up at important places in the city, adding that most troubling points including Hussain Agahi, Gardezi market and main bazaars were on the radar of the administration for action as and when the situation goes wrong.