Mobile App For Women Safety Launched: SP Police

Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:47 PM

Mobile app for women safety launched: SP Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Superintendent Police (SP) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk Thursday said that Islamabad Police with the help of National Information Technology board has developed an app to protect women against sexual harassment in streets which would now being rolled out across Islamabad.

Talking to a private news channel, SP said that protection of women was among top priorities of Capital police and that's why the women safety application was launched by using modern technology.

He said that the application had been developed with the effective use of information technology , besides Islamabad Police, important agencies like Rescue and traffic Police had also been included in its launching process and usage.

He asserted that Islamabad police were on high alert for prevention of crimes against women and children.

He said with the help of this app policemen would be able to reach out to the women in need in 5 to10 minutes.

He mentioned users have the option to upload pictures and mark safe routes to travel to particular locations in the city, adding, the initiative was a part of the government's efforts to make cities and public spaces safe for women.

He urged citizens to make such initiatives successful by using them responsibly.

Street harassment is a form of sexual harassment that consists of unwanted comments, gestures, honking, wolf-whistling, catcalling, exposure, following, persistent sexual advances, and touching by strangers in public areas, he further explained.

However, under the e-police feature, through the app, harassment, the users will be able to report incidents of harassment and assault, he said.

In any uncomfortable situation, the women users will have to simply tap a button in the app to share their location with the authorities concerned, he highlighted.

