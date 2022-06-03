Mobile App 'IESCO Light' introduced to facilitate power consumers

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has introduced mobile application namely "IESCO Light" for provision of prompt facilities to the consumers as well as redressal of their complaints.

The IESCO spokesperson told through the App, the valuable customers could apply online for new electricity connection, change of name, change of tariff, provision of duplicate bills, registration of complaints, awareness regarding load managements schedule and bill estimators.

Call on helpline number 118 or SMS on 8118 were also the features of this application, he said.

He said that the consumers could download the mobile app from play store. Keeping in view the advancement in technology, IESCO was also switching towards digital application, he added.

He said the company purely believed in serving valuable customers by providing quality services and all available sources were being utilized for provision of best services to valuable customers.

