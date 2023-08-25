Mobile app launched to address citizens' complaints on medicines' availability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Friday launched a mobile application featuring information on the availability of drugs and receiving complaints from citizens in case of a shortage of any medicine.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the minister said that the citizens can submit their complaints related to medicines with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) through this app which will be functional from today.

He said that this mobile app will continue working round-the-clock and assured that the complaints of citizens will be addressed timely. He said that these complaints would be sent to the concerned drug inspector across the country.

Dr. Nadeem said that with the support of this mobile app, people will get information about the shortage of medicines and other related issues, adding that accurate data about the shortage or availability of drugs will also be shared through this app.

The minister said that this initiative will also help in proper monitoring of the gap between demand and supply of drugs being used in the country. He said that this mobile app will also improve liaison between citizens and regulators.

He said that efforts will be made to make the DRAP as per the wishes of citizens to protect their rights being a regulatory authority. He assured that the DRAP will be made at par with the standard of international regulatory authorities.

He said that the government will ensure the availability of safe and quality medicines for citizens.