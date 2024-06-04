Mobile App Launched To Facilitate Resolve Civic Problems
Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 11:19 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Chairman Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town Dr. Fawad Ahmed has said that Gulshan-e-Iqbal administration has introduced a complaint app to receive and solve the local government issues related problems in the Town at ease.
He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting organized by the officers regarding the Complaint mobile phone application “Complaint App”.
He said that in this era of e-technology, problems cannot be ignored, therefore the Gulshan-e-Iqbal administration has introduced this complaint app so that the problems can be surfaced at the finger tip and, the status of complaint is provided to the complainant immediate after solving it.
He said that the complaint app is a tool that will highlight our performance as the number of complaints decreases, it will indicate that Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town is moving towards improvement.
He said that it is the only town where a complaint app has been introduced for the redressal of complaints and, the main purpose of it is to provide facilities to the residents of Gulshan Iqbal at their doorstep.
On this occasion, Director IT Azim Haider briefed on the occasion about the complaints app in detail.
