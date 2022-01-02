Mobile App lunched about health cards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday said that Naya Pakistan Health Card Mobile Application had been launched to provide necessary information and details regarding health facility to the people.

Addressing a press conference, she said the mobile App would provide all the basic and necessary information to the patients, adding that the website of the health card also carries information regarding process to acquire a health card.

The minister said that patients could avail health facilities at public and private hospitals under health card and around 133 hospitals had been added to the list of health facilities from Lahore division.

He explained that around 101 private hospitals had also empaneled in the list.

She said that citizens' record at National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was mandatory to avail this healthcare facility.

The health card would be provided to the head of a family and he would be bound to register his entire family to acquire health facilities. The minister urged the family heads to get themselves registered with the NADRA to avail the health insurance.

She informed that a help desk had been established in the offices of assistant commissioners (ACs) in every tehsil. Dr Yasmin said the people who had not received health cards yet were the ones who did not get themselves registered.

Dr Yasmin said all medical facilities covered under the card would be indoor including treatment of majordiseases. She said all details regarding it were available on the dedicated mobile application. Shesaid that people could contact on helpline 0800-09009 to get necessary information in this regard.