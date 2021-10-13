Mobile app prepared for flour distribution on subsidized rates: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology Atif Khan Wednesday said that a mobile application (app) has been prepared to ensure just and transparent distribution of flour to citizens on subsidized rates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology Atif Khan Wednesday said that a mobile application (app) has been prepared to ensure just and transparent distribution of flour to citizens on subsidized rates.

Presiding over a meeting of the Food department here, he said that soon the app would be launched for the convenience of the public and all the flour dealers would be bound to use this app otherwise they would not be allotted the flour quota.

Atif said that the dealers would also enter the details of buyers before provision of flour to the citizens to avoid replication and nepotism in distribution of flour.

He said the District Food Controllers would have the data of all the flour dealers through the app and in case of any complaint would take prompt action.

The minister said that initially it would be launched in three districts including Mardan, Nowshera and Abbottabad where every family could buy a 20-kg sack of flour on subsidized rates after every five-day.

On the occasion the representatives of the Food Safety Authority briefed the minister about mobile food testing labs and said the labs would be ready by December this year.