Mobile App Prepared To Resolve Public Complaints Of Merged Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prepared a mobile application (app) for the merged districts to receive and resolve public complaints online.

A press release issued here on Monday said that for the convenience of the public, the mobile app, “OSHO” which means (Done) has been launched in the Pashto language.

It said that the mobile application would initially be launched in the merged district Orakzai and based on its success be replicated in other merged districts gradually.

