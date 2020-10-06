UrduPoint.com
Mobile App To Be Introduced For Women Protection Cell

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

Mobile App to be introduced for Women Protection Cell

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :A high level meeting chaired by IGP Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Tuesday decided to develop and introduce a mobile application and web portal for the Women Protection Cell to ensure prevention of human rights violations at the provincial level.

The purpose of developing and introducing this special App is to prevent various types of crimes related to human rights, the most heinous crimes against women and children and to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice, said a news release.

The meeting was informed that mobile App and web portal for Women Protection Cell would be inaugurated as pilot project.

Additional - IGP Hyderabad, Additional IGP - Karachi, Zonal Deputy IGPs of Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas Range, District SSPs and other senior officers attended the meeting through video-link.

