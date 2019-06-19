UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mobile App To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply In Twin Cities

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:20 PM

Mobile App to ensure uninterrupted power supply in twin cities

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has started use of a mobile App to streamline and ensure smooth supply of electricity to its consumers in its entire region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has started use of a mobile App to streamline and ensure smooth supply of electricity to its consumers in its entire region.

According to official sources, on the direction of Federal government, this App was developed to satisfy the power consumers of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and other areas by ensuring uninterrupted electricity.

They said that all high ranking IESCO officials are connected with this App and they are bound to examine the power situation in the region regularly and address all faults in system.

The Sources said that there is zero tolerance regarding any delay in removing the faults and immediate action is taken on any such delay from the field staff of the company.

This App immediately points out fault in any grid station and shows the status of power supply situation of all grid stations.

Officials concerned are bound to immediately rush to the field and remove the fault at grid station by observing faults on their mobile App, the sources added.

They said that now there is no need for citizens to make calls or submit a complaint regarding any fault as there is a system on such App which immediately shows faulty stations in the region with continues blinking till faults are removed.

They said that this system was being used by IESCO officials particularly field staff for early addressing the technical issues.

Earlier, the old manual system was being used but now the citizens are satisfied with functioning of present quick response system.

Officials said that the power distribution company is committed to provide leadership in sustainable development and incorporating sustainability principles and identifying alternative and sustainable courses of action to minimize its environment impact.

They said that IESCO's customers' services centers have been efficiently working round the clock to address the complaints of citizens.

They added the company tries its level best for early restoration of power supply in case of routine faults.

They said that the services being offered at IESCO customers services centers including issuance of duplicate bill, correction of electricity bill, correction of wrong reading on report of consumers, installment on bills, issuance of new connection forms, setting aside disputed amount and receiving complaints on power breakdown.

Related Topics

Islamabad Electricity Mobile Company Rawalpindi Reading All From Government Best Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Swiss Foreign Minister Lauds Rising Trade, Investm ..

4 minutes ago

North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister to Visit Russ ..

4 minutes ago

FPCCI calls for redressing 'anomalies' in budget

4 minutes ago

Ex-Brexit Secretary Raab Endorses Boris Johnson as ..

9 minutes ago

Bajaur blast victim succumbed to injuries

9 minutes ago

Hot, weather to grip,rain at isolated places 19 Ju ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.