Mobile App, Web Portal Being Launched For Facilitation Of Gas Consumers

Mobile App, Web Portal being launched for facilitation of gas consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The two state companies, SNGPL and SSGC, are planning to launch mobile App and Web Portal, aimed at facilitating their consumers to lodge complaints and get instant remedy of grievances.

"People will be able to use the application and Web Portal by entering their consumer identity number," a senior official privy to the petroleum sector developments told APP on Friday.

Besides, he said, the mechanism of utility bills' payment was being revamped, under which the gas bills would be delivered to consumers within 48 hours after its issuance, having time-limit (due date) of 15 days to deposit. This system, the official said, had been agreed, in principle, but would take one to two months for implementation.

Answering a question, he said the Petroleum Division of Energy Ministry would launch a rigorous countrywide gas conservation drive during the current month to create awareness among masses for judicious use of the commodity especially in the upcoming winter season.

Under the drive, the official said the consumers would be educated that a geyser and heater consumed how much gas during 24 hours, adding the citizens would be helped in installing efficient appliances and equipment to save the commodity.

He said both Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL), along with all stakeholders, would actively participate in the gas conservation drive.

The official advised the gas consumers to avoid excessive use of gas and install efficient gas appliances to maintain smooth flow in transmission lines till the tail-end during the peak winter.

He was of the view that consumers should also install quality gas appliances with proper fittings, avoiding rubber pipes, as it would help curtail their utilitybills, ensure safety and save the commodity for its judicious use by allconsumers.

More Stories From Pakistan

