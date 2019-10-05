Mobile application E-Pay launched: Hashim Jawan Bakht

Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Friday said that E-Pay Punjab comprised the whole system contrary to other mobile applications

He expressed these views in the launching ceremony of Mobile Application E-Pay Punjab with the collaboration of the PITB and Finance department.

The Minister said, "This is a step towards a transparent system for that we made a promise to our people. Transparency in tax systems demands man less procedure for tax collection to get the confidence of people in the system, so the government has launched this application." He said that people especially businessmen can submit their tax online through this application. At the first stage, at least twelve kinds of payments could be made through E-pay Punjab including Token Tax, Sales Tax in services, Property Tax, Motor Vehicle Registration Tax, and land registration fee, he said and added that in the second stage, other services like payment through credit card and non-tax payments could be made through this application.

The Minister said, "To make people aware of this mobile application and convince them for its safe use, our teams would organize workshops in all chambers of commerce in Punjab. Whereas PITB and Higher Education Department would ensure the seminars in higher education institutions." He also requested media persons to help the government in making people aware of this mobile application. He said, "To make our economy stable the most important thing is to create a conducive environment for business and we are moving in the right direction." The Minister declared Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar a champion for his efforts for making a comfortable atmosphere in Punjab for the growth of the business.

Provincial Ministers Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Raja Yassir Sarfraz, Malik Muhammad Anwar, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Secretay Finance Abdullah Sumbal, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor, Senior Member FBR and representatives of State Bank of Pakistan and businessmen attended the ceremony.