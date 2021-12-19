'Mobile Book Club' launched to educate deserving students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) has launched 'Mobile Book Club' for the deserving students from various villages and districts of the country aiming to educate those students could afford the expenses for learning.

According to NBF, the mobile Book Club has visited and provided required books and syllabus to deserving students who want to learn with their best abilities.

National Book Foundation's flagship educational program, believes reading for pleasure has a direct and substantial impact on young people's success in school and careers.

BookUp connects middle- and high-school students with local authors and runs free reading groups designed to improve participants' social, emotional, and literacyskills.

