Mobile Clinic Serving Flood-hit In Shahbazpur
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority (DHA) Gujrat Dr Syed Ataul Munim visited the “Clinic on Wheels” deployed in the flood-affected area of Shahbazpur.
During the visit, Zaheer Abbas, (SH&NS) and focal person for the camp, briefed the CEO on the operational aspects of the mobile health facility.
The clinic extended medical treatment to patients and distributed essential medicines among the affected people. Chlorination tablets were also provided to ensure the availability of safe drinking water.
