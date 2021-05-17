Mobile Corona vaccination arranged in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister, the Health Department has arranged mobile hospital and corona vaccination facility at Basic Health Units in suburbs of Peshawar.

Program Manager , Dr.

Wisal Mehmood Khan urged masses to abide by the government SOPs and use masks and take all precautionary measures to avoid spread of corona infection.

A large number of people get vaccinated themselves at mobile hospital and appreciated excellent arrangements at the Basic Health Units.

He said that similar free vaccination mobile hospital would also be organized in the tribal districts. The people thanked Director General Health, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Program Manager Dr Wisal Mahmood Khan for arranging the facility.