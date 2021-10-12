Mobile data of 4000 people being scrutinized to trace killers of Sikh hakeem: Police

To trace the killer of a Sikh Hakeem, Sardar Satnam Singh, the Peshawar police have started scrutinizing the mobile data of at least 4000 people after conducting geo-fencing of the crime scene

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :To trace the killer of a Sikh Hakeem, Sardar Satnam Singh, the Peshawar police have started scrutinizing the mobile data of at least 4000 people after conducting geo-fencing of the crime scene.

Police said on Tuesday that a special investigative team comprising 15 members has been assigned to trace and arrest the killer of a gold medalist Sikh hakeem, Sardar Satnam Singh who was shot dead by an unknown assailant on September 30th last at his clinic on Charsadda Road here.

Police said the special investigation team has been further divided into four teams of which one team would share intelligence based information for investigation while the second team would compile data and interview the suspected persons.

Police said the third team would work on collection of mobile data and call recording while the fourth team has been assigned to book suspects from Peshawar and other districts.

Police said the investigation so far carried out has revealed that the incident was not a simple murder but a planned targeted killing having a specific motive.

The police have also interviewed a youth employed at the clinic of the murdered Sikh hakeem.

Police said after the geo-fencing of the area, the collection of data and call recording of at least 4000 people was being carried out besides, patients who came to the clinic were also being questioned.