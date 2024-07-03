Mobile dental camp set up at Camp Jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The health department set up a mobile dental camp at the Camp Jail for a

complete examination, screening and treatment of 6,326 under trial prisoners.

Senior Superintendent Prisons, Camp Jail Zaheer Ahmad Virk told APP here

Wednesday that a team of dental surgeons assisted by paramedical staff had

started examination and screening of all prisoners. He said this unprecedented

move marks a historic moment in the long history of Camp Jail, reflecting a

commitment to the health and well-being of inmates by IG Prisons Punjab Mian

Farooq Nazeer.

He said under the Chief Minister's directive, the Health Department had mobilized

resources and deployed a team of qualified dental professionals equipped with

modern dental equipment to the jail.

The camp offers a range of dental services,

from basic dental check-ups and cleanings to more complex procedures such

as fillings, extractions, and treatment of oral infections. The initiative not only

resolve immediate dental health complications but also educate prisoners about

the importance of oral hygiene and preventive care.

DIG Lahore Range Naveed Rauf Langrial visited the dental camp and expressed

satisfaction over the level of medical care being provided to prisoners. He said

Deputy Superintendents Jail Kamran Rasool, Muhammad Afzal Wattoo and Mohsin

Ali were also assigned the additional duties of visiting the dental camp in rotation

to ensure that all prisoners were being examined properly and no one left over.