Mobile Education, Infotainment School Established In North Waziristan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A mobile education and infotainment school has been established in the tribal district of North Waziristan by the Pakistan Army under its "Education for All" vision.
The objective of the school is the promotion of education in far-flung rural areas and until now over 1800 boys and girls students from different areas of North Waziristan have benefited from this landmark facility, an official informed APP on Sunday.
Knowledge-based animated films and cartoons have been used to educate children in mobile education and infotainment schools.
The elders and residents of the area while appreciating the efforts of the Pakistan Army said that such positive activities have helped to enhance the thinking approach of the students besides promoting education in North Waziristan.
