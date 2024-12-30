Mobile excise van brings civic services to Fatima Jinnah Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Excise & Taxation (E&T) Department of Islamabad on Monday set up a mobile van at Fatima Jinnah Park (Bolan Gate) to streamline essential civic services and bring them closer to the community.

According to the spokesman of the ICT administration, the exclusive drive will facilitate citizens in the parking lot from 2 to 4 pm.

Excise staff will be on-site, offering a hassle-free experience for vehicle owners seeking registration, transfers, and token tax processing.

The spokesman said this unprecedented initiative not only caters to vehicular paperwork but also introduces the ICT Doorstep Service. Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to obtain Domicile Certificates, Birth Certificates, Powers of Attorney, International Driving Permits, Fuel Permits (Domestic/Commercial), or Motor Vehicle Registrations, all at one convenient location, he added.

Meanwhile, the Excise & Taxation Department of Islamabad will launch a comprehensive crackdown on vehicles with unpaid token taxes starting January 1.

In this regard, Islamabad’s excise office has introduced convenient options for paying vehicle token taxes, including in-person and online services.

Furthermore, Director Excise Bilal Azam directed that counters at excise offices will remain open until 8:00 p.m. to facilitate citizens in submitting token taxes.

It is pertinent to mention that the department recently decided to cancel the registration of vehicles whose owners failed to pay the token tax. Vehicle owners are urged to take advantage of these facilities to avoid penalties.