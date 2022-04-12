Mobile Food Testing Lab starts operation in Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat on Tuesday said that better food supply will be ensured to the citizens through Mobile Food Testing Lab

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat on Tuesday said that better food supply will be ensured to the citizens through Mobile Food Testing Lab.

He expressed these views while inspecting the site of Mobile Food Testing Lab and site for Public Facilitation Center at District Secretariat and TMA Plaza.

On this occasion, Deputy Director and Assistant Director Halal Food Authority briefed the deputy commissioner regarding the efficiency of mobile food testing laboratory.

He further said that the mobile food lab will conduct on-the-spot testing of spices, juices, milk and oil under the administration of Halal Food Authority where the officers concerned would take action on the spot if they found any discrepancy or adulteration.

The deputy commissioner also inspected the completed construction work of the parking plaza and issued instructions to the TMO regarding the construction of the plaza as per the quality standards.