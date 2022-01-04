Mobile food testing laboratories established to provide quality edibles to people: minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Tuesday said they were establishing mobile food testing laboratories to ensure provision of quality and healthy food to masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Tuesday said they were establishing mobile food testing laboratories to ensure provision of quality and healthy food to masses.

While chairing a meeting the minister said work on seven food laboratories for divisional headquarters had been completed which would be made fully functional soon.

He said up-gradation of food testing laboratory in Hayatabad was underway, adding, its construction work was in last phase.

On the occasion, the minister was briefed that 21700 persons had been acquired licenses to run food related business, adding, e-licensing facility had been introduced for facilitation of interested parties.

It was informed that 171000 raids were conducted in 2021 and more than 2000 units were sealed over selling of substandard food materials.

The minister appreciated performance of food authority and directed coordinated efforts to ensure provision of healthy and quality food items.