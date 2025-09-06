Open Menu

Mobile Health Clinics In Flood-hit Gujrat Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Mobile health clinics in flood-hit Gujrat launched

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the district administration has launched the Chief Minister’s Clinic on Boat to provide healthcare facilities in flood-affected areas.

The initiative is being implemented through joint teams of the District Health Authority and Rescue 1122.

CEO Health Dr Syed Ata-ul-Munim directed District Health Officer (Preventive Services) Dr Syed Muhammad Aitezaz Ahmad to establish medical camps at Shah Hussain and Qamar Sialvi Road to assist stranded citizens.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

10 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

19 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

19 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

19 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

19 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

19 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

19 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

19 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

19 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

19 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan