Mobile health clinics in flood-hit Gujrat launched

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the district administration has launched the Chief Minister’s Clinic on Boat to provide healthcare facilities in flood-affected areas.

The initiative is being implemented through joint teams of the District Health Authority and Rescue 1122.

CEO Health Dr Syed Ata-ul-Munim directed District Health Officer (Preventive Services) Dr Syed Muhammad Aitezaz Ahmad to establish medical camps at Shah Hussain and Qamar Sialvi Road to assist stranded citizens.