Mobile Health Units Providing Quality Healthcare Facilities: Special Secretary
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 07:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Special Secretary for Health and Population Welfare South Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain said on Thursday that quality healthcare facilities were being provided to people at their doorsteps through mobile health units.
He said that mobile health units and Maryam Nawaz health clinics were playing a vital role in delivering essential medical services at gross root level.
He made these remarks during a surprise visit to Union Council 148 in Basti Dad Wali, Tehsil Shujabad, on the special directions of Secretary Health and Population Welfare Punjab and South Punjab, Nadia Saqib. His visit included inspections of the mobile health unit stationed in the area, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shujabad, and Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics in Shahpur and Ayazabad Maral.
During the inspection, Shehbaz Hussain reviewed the availability of essential medicines, staff attendance, functionality of X-ray and ultrasound facilities, and the stock of anti-snake venom and rabies vaccines.
He also interacted with patients receiving treatment from the mobile health unit and inquired about their satisfaction with the services and the punctuality of the medical staff.
Local residents expressed satisfaction with the medical services provided and appreciated Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for ensuring accessible healthcare in underserved areas.
At Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shujabad, the Special Secretary assessed the Emergency Room, Medical and Surgical Wards, Dialysis Center, and Operation Theatre, issuing necessary directions to further improve service delivery.
Responding to complaints of staff absenteeism at the Maryam Nawaz Health Centers in Shahpur and Ayazabad Maral, he immediately sought a detailed report from the Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority, Multan.
Recent Stories
Eliminator 1: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Lahore Qalandars
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, TRENDS sign strategic research MoU at ‘Make it ..
PSL 2025 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..
Gold price goes down by Rs1,900 per tola in Pakistan
ADGM’s Registration Authority joins IFIAR Enforcement Working Group
NHRI launches 'Legislation Lab' discussing mental health law
Sheraa, HORIVISTA forge strategic partnership to boost cross-border startup grow ..
NA declares India’s suspension of Indus Water Treaty as act of war
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for May 2025 attracts bids worth AED6.93 billion
Abu Dhabi Government delegation concludes France visit after Global Water Summit ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 4th Make it in the Emirates
Digital Readiness Retreat discusses future government digital models
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Abdul Nasir urges new recruits to serve with Dedication2 minutes ago
-
FIA holds awareness session at NICON college Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
Mobile health units providing quality healthcare facilities: special secretary2 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan approves appointment of magistrates to enforce municipal laws2 minutes ago
-
Health experts call for public awareness about treatment of Obstetric fistula2 minutes ago
-
PM hails Hutchison Ports’ long-term investment as 'Vote of Confidence' in Pakistan’s economy12 minutes ago
-
Police constable martyred, ASI injured in Abbottabad encounter12 minutes ago
-
Experts call for collective action to safeguard Sindh's vital Biodiversity12 minutes ago
-
President Zardari felicitates newly elected President of Romania22 minutes ago
-
Exhibition “Perspectives on Pakistan: A Photographic Journey” opens at PNCA22 minutes ago
-
AC visits THQ hospital, reviews facilities22 minutes ago
-
NA declares India’s suspension of Indus Water Treaty as act of war32 minutes ago