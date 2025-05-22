Open Menu

Mobile Health Units Providing Quality Healthcare Facilities: Special Secretary

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 07:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Special Secretary for Health and Population Welfare South Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain said on Thursday that quality healthcare facilities were being provided to people at their doorsteps through mobile health units.

He said that mobile health units and Maryam Nawaz health clinics were playing a vital role in delivering essential medical services at gross root level.

He made these remarks during a surprise visit to Union Council 148 in Basti Dad Wali, Tehsil Shujabad, on the special directions of Secretary Health and Population Welfare Punjab and South Punjab, Nadia Saqib. His visit included inspections of the mobile health unit stationed in the area, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shujabad, and Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics in Shahpur and Ayazabad Maral.

During the inspection, Shehbaz Hussain reviewed the availability of essential medicines, staff attendance, functionality of X-ray and ultrasound facilities, and the stock of anti-snake venom and rabies vaccines.

He also interacted with patients receiving treatment from the mobile health unit and inquired about their satisfaction with the services and the punctuality of the medical staff.

Local residents expressed satisfaction with the medical services provided and appreciated Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for ensuring accessible healthcare in underserved areas.

At Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shujabad, the Special Secretary assessed the Emergency Room, Medical and Surgical Wards, Dialysis Center, and Operation Theatre, issuing necessary directions to further improve service delivery.

Responding to complaints of staff absenteeism at the Maryam Nawaz Health Centers in Shahpur and Ayazabad Maral, he immediately sought a detailed report from the Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority, Multan.

