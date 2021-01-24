Mobile Hospital Free Medical Camps setup in across Bajaur district

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) ::Mobile Hospital with free medical camps under the aegis of Directorate of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa set up in different areas across Bajaur District to impart much-needed health facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

Talking to APP, DG Health Dr. Muhammad Niaz Sunday disclosed that the health department under the directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Health Minister Muhammad Taimur Saleem Jhagra, mobile Hospital Free Medical Camp was organized in different areas of Bajaur District.

Giving detail about the Mobile Hospital Free Medical Camps, DG Health Dr. Muhammad Niaz said, the camp was set up in different areas of district Bajaur including Maimola Tehsil Barang, Sewal Tehsil Mamund, Shamozai Tehsil Barang, Hayati Tehsil Utmankhel, Alimano Kall Tehsil Salarzai, Matako Tehsil Utmankhel and Ghakhal Tehsil Salarzai, Maina Tehsil Mamond, New Kali Tehsil Khar, Hayati Tehsil Utmankhel, and Tangai middle Tehsil Mamund.

The camp was held under the supervision of Program Manager Dr. Wisal Mehmood Khan in which the patients were checked up by Male and Female Doctors including specialist surgeon doctors of Peshawar district.

The camp was conducted under the supervision of specialist doctors, along with OPD for various diseases, Gyne, laboratory tests etc. In this camp, Peshawar's specialist male and female doctors also took full part in serving the people, he informed.

He said, every possible effort was made to inspect the people and the poor people and all kinds of facilities as well as free medicines were distributed to the patients. The camp lasted in November and December in Bajaur District areas and similarly the same camps as directed by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, would be set up in other districts to ensure free treatment to the people at their door steps.

A total of 16904 patients were examined free of cost including 3837 male patients were examined, 5606 female patients and 7461 children patients were examined besides other children, old people, men and women.

Dr. Muhammad Niaz said that such camps should be held in future also in other districts as was planned. The people of the area thanked DG Health Dr Muhammad Niaz and Program Manager Dr. Wisal Muhammad and other visiting health staff for their kind approach.