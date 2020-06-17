Mobile Hospital to be made more active: Dr. Wisal

(@FahadShabbir)

On the special direction of DHS Director Health Services Dr. Niaz Mohammad Afridi, Dr. Wisal Mehmood Khan, Manager Mobile Hospital, Tuesday visited Mohmand District and discussed various issues of Mobile Hospital Program and to take further steps to make the program more active and stable

It was said that more PPLs of the merged district Mohmand could be obtained by taking advantage of the program. Meanwhile, DHO Mohmand commended District Dr. Hayat Mohmand for the work done by MHP in his area and assured all possible help and support to the mobile hospital team. Dr. Wisal on this occasion, Manager Mobile Hospital said that the Mobile Hospital would be made more active as desired by Dr. Niaz Mohammad and ensure due health facilities to the people of the merged districts at their door steps.