Mobile Import Declined 67.46pc In July 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Mobile import declined 67.46pc in July 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The import of mobile phones has witnessed a decrease of 67.46 percent during the first month of current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth of the US $38.

804 million during July 2022 as compared to the imports of US $119.237 million during July 2021, showing a decline of 67.46 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones however witnessed an increase of 20.43 percent during July 2022, as compared to the imports of US $32.221 million during June 2022, according to the data.

