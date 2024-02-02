Open Menu

Mobile Industry Booms With Production Of 84.4 Mln Units

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Mobile industry booms with production of 84.4 mln units

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The local companies have produced 84.4 million mobile devices reflecting the industry’s phenomenal growth that created thousands of jobs in last five years.

According to annual report of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), 25 million smartphones were among the total devices produced from January 2019 to September 2023.

It said 33 local and foreign companies locally established manufacturing plants under the Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations introduced in 2021.

These companies, operating both as standalone entities and through joint ventures, obtained a 10-year MDM authorization.

The country also initiated export of locally manufactured handsets, with 120,000 SEEGO brand mobiles labeled as 'Manufactured in Pakistan' exported to the African market in December 2022.

The Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), introduced by the PTA, have provided a level playing field for foreign investments in the mobile device manufacturing industry in Pakistan.

In addition to promoting local manufacturing, DIRBS has been a source of revenue generation for the government, collecting Rs 48.8 billion in Customs duties in the individual category from January 15, 2019, to October 25, 2023.

This revenue stream remained untapped before the implementation of DIRBS.

Leveraging this system, PTA has blocked 758,113 International Mobile Equipment Identities (IMEIs) reported as stolen.

DIRBS has also identified and blocked 35.5 million non-compliant IMEIs, including 7.3 million duplicate or cloned IMEI numbers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile January September October December 2019 Market From Government Industry Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

1 hour ago
 Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case a ..

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra

2 hours ago
 Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, We ..

Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals

2 hours ago
 UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to re ..

UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy

3 hours ago
 No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

3 hours ago
 Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for S ..

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

6 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

15 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

15 hours ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

15 hours ago
 MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan