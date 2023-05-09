UrduPoint.com

Mobile Internet Services Disrupted Across Pakistan Following Imran Khan's Arrest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2023 | 09:34 PM

The PTI workers are demanding the release of Imran Khan and are calling for an end to what they see as political victimization by the NAB

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) The sudden disruption of mobile internet services in several cities across Pakistan on Tuesday caused difficulties for internet users and concerns for businesses.

The services of popular social media websites such as YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter were blocked in many cities, leading to further frustration among users. Moreover, internet services in various other cities were also affected, making it difficult for people to carry out their daily activities.

The government blocked the internet services after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Following Khan's arrest, PTI workers staged protests in several cities across the country. The protests led to clashes with the police, with many people injured and arrested.

The PTI workers are demanding the release of Imran Khan and are calling for an end to what they see as political victimization by the NAB. However, the government has assured the public that the disruption of internet services is temporary and has been done to prevent any law and order situation that may arise due to the ongoing protests.

The disruption of internet services has also caused concerns among businesses that rely on the internet to carry out their day-to-day activities. Many companies are now facing difficulties in communicating with their customers and suppliers, and some are even facing the prospect of having to shut down their operations temporarily. Small business owners, in particular, are worried about the financial implications of this disruption and are urging the government to take swift action to restore the internet services.

