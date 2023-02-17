Mobile journalism importance stressed for media students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Press Information Department (PID) Erum Tanveer on Friday said the mobile journalism (MoJo) training to the journalists and students of journalism was the need of the hour.

Addressing the concluding session of a two-day long MoJo training workshop organized by Pakistan Information Center (PIC) sponsored by PID at a local hotel, she said the PIC had been imparting such trainings to journalists in different districts of the country to equip them with modern and required skills.

The training was being sponsored by Ministry of Information and being imparted to journalists and media students free of charge, she added.

DGPR Erum Tanveer expressed the hope that the participants of the workshop would utilize the learned skills while performing their professional duties.

Speaking on the occasion, President Karachi Press Club Saeed Sarbazi said journalists should pay particular attention to the code of conduct and ethics in the discharge of their professional responsibilities.

He said they should avoid spread of fake news and character assassinations. The journalists should be unbiased, he added.

The two-day workshop was participated by journalists from different media outlets, media students of different varsities and teachers.

Besides, a number of professionals participated online in the training.

During the training, the participants were also taught about responsible use of mobile journalism, discouraging fake news and using mobile journalism as a responsible citizen.

Ayaz Khan, the founder of Mojo Pakistan, served as the master trainer.

The training workshop was also attended by PID officers, Directorate of Electronic and Media Publications (DEMP), Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Radio Pakistan. Director PID Khalid Mairaj Abbasi, Deputy Directors Noman Moriani and Muhammad Irfan specially participated in the workshop.

At the end of the two-day training workshop, Director General (DG) Public Relations (PR) PID Madam Iram Tanveer presented the shields to the trainers and special guests while certificates were also distributed among the participants for successful completion of workshop.

PIC Karachi has been organizing training workshops in the past in which more than 500 journalists have been trained so far.

Pakistan Information Center has so far provided training to more than 3 thousand journalists in all four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad.