UrduPoint.com

Mobile Journalism Importance Stressed For Media Students

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Mobile journalism importance stressed for media students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Press Information Department (PID) Erum Tanveer on Friday said the mobile journalism (MoJo) training to the journalists and students of journalism was the need of the hour.

Addressing the concluding session of a two-day long MoJo training workshop organized by Pakistan Information Center (PIC) sponsored by PID at a local hotel, she said the PIC had been imparting such trainings to journalists in different districts of the country to equip them with modern and required skills.

The training was being sponsored by Ministry of Information and being imparted to journalists and media students free of charge, she added.

DGPR Erum Tanveer expressed the hope that the participants of the workshop would utilize the learned skills while performing their professional duties.

Speaking on the occasion, President Karachi Press Club Saeed Sarbazi said journalists should pay particular attention to the code of conduct and ethics in the discharge of their professional responsibilities.

He said they should avoid spread of fake news and character assassinations. The journalists should be unbiased, he added.

The two-day workshop was participated by journalists from different media outlets, media students of different varsities and teachers.

Besides, a number of professionals participated online in the training.

During the training, the participants were also taught about responsible use of mobile journalism, discouraging fake news and using mobile journalism as a responsible citizen.

Ayaz Khan, the founder of Mojo Pakistan, served as the master trainer.

The training workshop was also attended by PID officers, Directorate of Electronic and Media Publications (DEMP), Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Radio Pakistan. Director PID Khalid Mairaj Abbasi, Deputy Directors Noman Moriani and Muhammad Irfan specially participated in the workshop.

At the end of the two-day training workshop, Director General (DG) Public Relations (PR) PID Madam Iram Tanveer presented the shields to the trainers and special guests while certificates were also distributed among the participants for successful completion of workshop.

PIC Karachi has been organizing training workshops in the past in which more than 500 journalists have been trained so far.

Pakistan Information Center has so far provided training to more than 3 thousand journalists in all four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Mobile Hotel Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All From

Recent Stories

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA ..

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA Champions League Launched Glo ..

18 seconds ago
 UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake vic ..

UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria

7 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

36 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will Win

43 minutes ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

1 hour ago
 LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, assoc ..

LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, associations, varsities for Budget ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.