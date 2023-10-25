Open Menu

Mobile Lab Helps Nab Adulterated Milk Sellers In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2023 | 09:11 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) A modern mobile lab inspection team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Abbottabad, Saqleen Saleem, carried out comprehensive inspections of dairy shops in Jinnahabad and its surrounding areas on Wednesday.

The inspections revealed substantial volumes of adulterated milk, exceeding 1000 liters. Legal actions have been initiated against shopkeepers found in violation of regulations, and the milk has been discarded.

Utilizing mobile lab technology, the team was able to assess the quality of milk quickly and efficiently, identifying instances of adulteration and ensuring strict repercussions for those found engaging in malpractice.

Price control measures were also enforced during these inspections, with shops being scrutinized to ensure that they adhered to the prescribed rate lists. Simultaneously, a concerted effort to guarantee compliance was led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Arshad Mahmood, within Abbottabad.

