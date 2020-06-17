UrduPoint.com
Mobile Market Sealed Over Violation Of SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:25 PM

Mobile market sealed over violation of SOPs

The district administration sealed a mobile-phones market in Kutchry Bazaar over violation of the government standard operating procedures (SOPs) in connection with COVID-19 prevention

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration sealed a mobile-phones market in Kutchry Bazaar over violation of the government standard operating procedures (SOPs) in connection with COVID-19 prevention.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, along with police and staff of Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad, Civil Defence, took action and sealed the market.

Meanwhile, the police and other staff were also deputed to monitor implementation on the SOPs.

