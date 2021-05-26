UrduPoint.com
Mobile Milk Testing Lab Started Functioning In Khyber To Control Adulteration Of Milk

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:34 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock and Dairy Development Department established a mobile milk testing laboratory in district Khyber to control adulteration of milk and to ensure supply of best quality hygienic milk to the people in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock and Dairy Development Department established a mobile milk testing laboratory in district Khyber to control adulteration of milk and to ensure supply of best quality hygienic milk to the people in merged districts.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber Noor Wali here on Tuesday formally inaugurated the mobile testing lab while Assistant Director Livestock Waheedullah Wazir, Dr. Aftab Khan, officials of administration and local elders were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said that it was the first time in the history when a milk testing lab has been launched in merged Khyber District.

He said that lab is equipped with modern analyzing system to test specimens of milk collected from different shops within minutes. He said the test process would help discourage elements involved in adulteration of milk.

He urged the general public to bring specimens of milk and other dairy products to get analysis from livestock office.

Assistant Director Livestock also spoke on the occasion and said that the establishment of slaughter houses were also in progress by Livestock and Dairy Development Department which would help provide quality meat to people.

