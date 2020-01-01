Mobile phone App of Anti Corruption Establishment launched

The Punjab government has introduced a mobile phone application of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) to enable citizens file complaints online against officials of different provincial departments on corruption allegations

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has introduced a mobile phone application of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) to enable citizens file complaints online against officials of different provincial departments on corruption allegations.

Regional Director ACE DG Khan Hamza Salik told newsmen here Wednesday that the 'Report Corruption' application had enabled many to file complaints without visiting the ACE offices and DG Khan region of the ACE had received 55 complaints online through the application till Dec 9, 2019.

He said that 37 out of 55 online complaints had been resolved and remaining 18 were being interrogated.

Salik said the ACE DG Khan had received overall 1,829 complaints in 2019 and 1,486 of them were resolved. Likewise, 900 inquiries were conducted and 469 of them were finalised.

Moreover, he added, 196 FIRs were registered and 141 cases witnessed successful completion of investigation.

ACE DG Khan recovered Rs 1.54 billion embezzled money and retrieved state land measuring over one million Kanal worth over Rs 8 billion.

Hamza Salik further stated the ACE DG Khan arrested 41 accused, including 23 proclaimed offenders, and 18 absconders.

Moreover, another 214 including nine gazetted officers, and 205 non-gazetted officials and private persons were arrested red handed and overall Rs 197,000 were recovered during the raids.

Investigations of 145 cases was completed and challan submitted to the courts during the year 2019.

He said that proceedings were in progress to introduce a law to punish those habitual of filing false complaints against officials.

Assistant Director IT Ijaz Haidar gave briefing to newsmen on mobile application.