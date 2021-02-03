Mobile phone, electronic gadgets banned in hospital wards

Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday imposed a ban on use of electronic gadgets at different wards of all private and public sector hospitals of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday imposed a ban on use of electronic gadgets at different wards of all private and public sector hospitals of the province.

A notification from the Health Department said use of mobile phones and other electric gadgets would be completely banned in gyne and labor wards.

It further said that no one would be allowed to use cell phones or any other electronic gadget in operation theaters.