Mobile phone lifter busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a mobile phone lifter and recovered a stolen mobile phone from his possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.

The District Election Commissioner filed an application that his mobile phone had been stolen from the Commissioner's office meeting room.

According to preliminary investigation, Civil Lions police traced and arrested the accused identified as Abdul Rehman who came DC office to lodge a complaint.

Moreover, the mobile phone was handed over to the plaintiff after due legal process.

The SP Potohar praised the Civil Lines Police for the immediate arrest of the accused and the recovery of the mobile phone.