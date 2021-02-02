Mobile phone of Justice Isa hacked

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Cell Phone of Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been hacked, an SC spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson, in a statement, intimated to all and sundry that there was a suspicion that misguiding communication could be made from Justice Isa's number to anyone with ulterior motives.

"Therefore, the communication purportedly made from his cell phone, which he hasn't sent, may be treated as fake and false," he added.