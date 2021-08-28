Mobile phone, purse snatching gang busted; two arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have busted a mobile phone and purse snatching gang and arrested its two members, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that Ratta Amral Police team under the supervision of SHO made hectic efforts and managed to net two snatchers allegedly involved in several cases and recovered Rs 20,000 from their possession.

They confessed to have committed snatching and other crimes in different areas.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal appreciated performance of Ratta Amral police and directed to continue operation to net the lawbreakers.