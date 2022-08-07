UrduPoint.com

Mobile Phone Service To Be Partially Closed On 9th, 10th Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Mobile phone services will remain partially closed on 9th and 10th of Muharram in Peshawar, an official of the Police told media men during the 8th of Muharram procession wherein huge contingent of Police led the routes here on Sunday in City.

He said, in view of security concerns, it has been decided to keep mobile phones switched off like every year in order to ensure security to the Muharram processions coming out from various localities by joining the main procession in Cantonment on 9th of Muharram and in City of 10th of Muharram.

The mourning procession will return to its Imambargah through its traditional routes and end for which special arrangements are being made for the security of the procession. Markets and bazaars have been closed in routes of the processions till 10th of Muharram due to the procession in interior city and heavy police force have been deployed on the procession routes.

More Stories From Pakistan

