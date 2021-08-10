UrduPoint.com

Mobile Phone Service To Remain Suspended On 9th, 10th Muharram

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 04:09 PM

The police department has issued a letter to the mobile phone companies to suspend their services in the city on 9th and 10th Muharram as part of security measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The police department has issued a letter to the mobile phone companies to suspend their services in the city on 9th and 10th Muharram as part of security measures.

According to the CCPO office, in the letter the mobile phone companies have been directed that in order to maintain peace and security all mobile phone services should be suspended on 9th and 10th Muharram in selected areas of the district.

The CCPO Office further said that a formal notification in this regard has been issued to mobile phone services provider companies for compliance.

