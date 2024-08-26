- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi, Sindh other cities amid Chehlum Processions
Mobile Phone Services Suspended In Karachi, Sindh Other Cities Amid Chehlum Processions
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 26, 2024 | 11:33 AM
The security has been tightened with increased deployment of law enforcement personnel, and aerial surveillance of the processions would also be conducted to ensure peace.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2024) Sindh government has suspended the mobile phone services in several major cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, and Khairpur on the occasion of Chehlum of the martyrs of Karbala.
The decision is aimed at ensuring security during the processions.
Besides Sindh, the mobile phone services are also expected to be suspended in sensitive areas across the country as part of precautionary measures.
The authorities are focusing on maintaining law and order during the observance of Chehlum, a day marked by large religious gatherings.
The security has been tightened with increased deployment of law enforcement personnel, and aerial surveillance of the processions would also be conducted to ensure peace.
In Karachi, several areas have already experienced mobile phone service outages since last night.
The areas include North Karachi, New Karachi, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Teen Hatti, PIB, M.A. Jinnah Road, Saddar, Lines Area and Malir, among others.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security3 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP4 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain4 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism4 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta4 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister4 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana5 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented5 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..5 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition5 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan5 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool5 hours ago