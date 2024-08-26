Open Menu

Mobile Phone Services Suspended In Karachi, Sindh Other Cities Amid Chehlum Processions

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 26, 2024 | 11:33 AM

Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi, Sindh other cities amid Chehlum Processions

The security has been tightened with increased deployment of law enforcement personnel, and aerial surveillance of the processions would also be conducted to ensure peace.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2024) Sindh government has suspended the mobile phone services in several major cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, and Khairpur on the occasion of Chehlum of the martyrs of Karbala.

The decision is aimed at ensuring security during the processions.

Besides Sindh, the mobile phone services are also expected to be suspended in sensitive areas across the country as part of precautionary measures.

The authorities are focusing on maintaining law and order during the observance of Chehlum, a day marked by large religious gatherings.

The security has been tightened with increased deployment of law enforcement personnel, and aerial surveillance of the processions would also be conducted to ensure peace.

In Karachi, several areas have already experienced mobile phone service outages since last night.

The areas include North Karachi, New Karachi, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Teen Hatti, PIB, M.A. Jinnah Road, Saddar, Lines Area and Malir, among others.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Mobile Road Hyderabad Karbala Sukkur Larkana Khairpur Malir Saddar Government

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

4 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

4 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

4 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

5 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

5 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

5 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

5 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

5 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

5 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

5 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

5 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan