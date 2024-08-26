Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi, Sindh other cities amid Chehlum Processions

(@Abdulla99267510)

The security has been tightened with increased deployment of law enforcement personnel, and aerial surveillance of the processions would also be conducted to ensure peace.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2024) Sindh government has suspended the mobile phone services in several major cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, and Khairpur on the occasion of Chehlum of the martyrs of Karbala.

The decision is aimed at ensuring security during the processions.

Besides Sindh, the mobile phone services are also expected to be suspended in sensitive areas across the country as part of precautionary measures.

The authorities are focusing on maintaining law and order during the observance of Chehlum, a day marked by large religious gatherings.

In Karachi, several areas have already experienced mobile phone service outages since last night.

The areas include North Karachi, New Karachi, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Teen Hatti, PIB, M.A. Jinnah Road, Saddar, Lines Area and Malir, among others.