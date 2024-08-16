Open Menu

Mobile Phone Services To Remain Suspended In 10 Districts Of Punjab On Chelum Of Imam Hussain (R.A)

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 16, 2024 | 11:54 AM

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of Imam Hussain (R.A)

Suspension will be in effect from 5am to 11pm on the day of Chehlum

LAHORE : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2024) On the occasion of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA), mobile phone services will remain partially suspended in 10 districts of Punjab.

The Punjab Home department announced that there would be a partial suspension of mobile services in 10 districts where security measures are heightened during the religious observance.

According to a spokesperson for the Home Department, mobile services will be suspended in specific areas hosting religious gatherings (majalis) in Rawalpindi, Jhang, Layyah, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Chakwal, and Toba Tek Singh.

The suspension will be in effect from 5am to 11pm on the day of Chehlum.

The decision to restrict mobile services in these districts is aimed at maintaining law and order during the large religious processions.

The provincial Home department has formally communicated this plan to the Federal government, following a request from the Punjab Police.

The rest of Punjab will experience no disruptions as majority of citizens can stay connected during the religious observance.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Law And Order Mobile Gujrat Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Bhakkar Chakwal Mianwali Toba Tek Singh From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

14 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

14 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

14 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

14 hours ago
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

14 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

14 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

15 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

15 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

15 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan