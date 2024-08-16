Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of Imam Hussain (R.A)

(@Abdulla99267510)

Suspension will be in effect from 5am to 11pm on the day of Chehlum

LAHORE : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2024) On the occasion of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA), mobile phone services will remain partially suspended in 10 districts of Punjab.

The Punjab Home department announced that there would be a partial suspension of mobile services in 10 districts where security measures are heightened during the religious observance.

According to a spokesperson for the Home Department, mobile services will be suspended in specific areas hosting religious gatherings (majalis) in Rawalpindi, Jhang, Layyah, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Chakwal, and Toba Tek Singh.

The suspension will be in effect from 5am to 11pm on the day of Chehlum.

The decision to restrict mobile services in these districts is aimed at maintaining law and order during the large religious processions.

The provincial Home department has formally communicated this plan to the Federal government, following a request from the Punjab Police.

The rest of Punjab will experience no disruptions as majority of citizens can stay connected during the religious observance.